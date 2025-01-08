Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Delhi Wakes Up To Dense Fog Amid Sharp Drop In Temperature

Delhi Weather Today: The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi Wakes Up To Dense Fog Amid Sharp Drop In Temperature
Delhi Weather Today: The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 7.4 degrees Celsius.
New Delhi:

Dense fog enveloped Delhi with visibility dropping to zero early Wednesday, as the minimum temperature dropped sharply to 7.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

"Palam's visibility dropped to 50 metres at 12 midnight. It improved to 500 metres by 2.30 am, before dropping to zero at 5.30 am. Winds remained westerly at 5-7 kmph throughout the night," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 7.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch above normal, from 10.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle around 16 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the weather office said.

The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 334 at 9 am, dropping to 'very poor' category from the 'poor' AQI recorded on Tuesday, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Weather Today, Delhi Winters, Delhi Fog
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.