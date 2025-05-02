Delhi Weather: Know 7-Day Update After Rain, Thunderstorm Cause Chaos

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Delhi experiences sudden rain and thunderstorm on Friday morning More than 200 flights delayed, water-logging reported in many areas Weather department has ruled out heatwave-like conditions for the coming week

Delhi experienced intense weather early Friday morning, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds sweeping across the city. This sudden downpour provided relief from the heatwave but also led to significant disruptions, including waterlogging and traffic congestion. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), forecasts generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 km/h) continuing through May 8. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

In the forecast posted on IMD website, Delhi won't experience heatwave condition in the coming week, and the skies will continue to be cloudy with possibility of rain.

The weather department has issued an red alert for the national capital, which will remain in place till Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Maximum temperatures is expected to fall by 4-5 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hour and rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter over Delhi, the IMD forecast said.

What Happened On Friday Morning

The abrupt shift in weather and resultant early morning rain and thunderstorm on Friday hit flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and led to water-logging in many parts of the city. Several trees were uprooted and vehicles broke down due to heavy waterlogging leading to traffic jams during rush hour.



The IMD has has issued advisory for people in Delhi, asking them to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. The advisory also recommends seeking shelter in a safe location and avoiding taking refuge under trees or near concrete floors and walls. The weather department has also asked people to unplug electrical and electronic appliances to prevent damage or injury.

