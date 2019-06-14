Hot, Dry Weather Conditions To Continue In Delhi Till Sunday

Hot and dry weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Thursday, with the Met office predicting similar conditions for another two-three days.
The city recorded maximum temperature at 41.2 degrees Celsius, two points more than normal, and a and minimum temperature at 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 31 and 61 per cent, a Met official said.
Similar conditions are likely to prevail for another two-three days. Dust-raising winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour would keep the maximum temperature between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius, Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said.
The city may witness a partly cloudy sky but there would be no rain activity for the next two days.
A cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and a western disturbance is likely to start affecting weather in the desert state, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh Sunday onwards.
A dust storm and thunderstorm activity is likely on Sunday evening and light rain and thunderstorm on Monday, he said.