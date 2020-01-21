Delhi To See No Relief From Cold Spell In January, Says Weather Office

Delhi might experience light rain by the end of January (File)

Delhi-NCR may not see relief from the winter chills anytime soon, the weather office said. Another Western Disturbance is likely in the last week of the month that will further bring down the mercury.

Senior Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said the year 2019 ended with a record of the longest cold spell since 1997. "Cloud layer in December and cold winds from the North were the biggest factor behind so many cold days in a single month," he added.

However, repeated Western Disturbances caused the temperature to go down further even in January. Another western disturbance is expected around January 27-28, which will bring down the temperature further.

"With another Western Disturbance expected in coming days, its safe to say that mercury levels will climb up only in February," Mr Srivastava told news agency IANS.

On January 28, Delhi might witness light rain. Foggy conditions will also prevail during that time.

Earlier, Delhi's mean maximum temperature (MMT) for December stood at 18.76 degrees Celsius, the second-lowest after 17.3 degrees Celsius recorded in December 1997.

December had recorded 18 consecutive "cold days" or an 18-day "cold spell", the maximum after 17 cold days in December 1997.

"Only four times the mean maximum temperature for December has remained equal to or less than 20 degrees Celsius- 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997," the weather department said.