Delhi Sees Cool, Sunny Sunday. Skies To Turn Partly Cloudy Later Today

Delhi woke up to a cool and sunny Sunday as the minimum temperature settled two notches below the average in the season at 20.6 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies in Delhi towards the afternoon.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 19.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 35.4 degrees Celsius.

