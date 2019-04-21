Delhi Sees Cool, Sunny Sunday. Skies To Turn Partly Cloudy Later Today

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies in Delhi towards the afternoon.

Delhi | | Updated: April 21, 2019 11:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Sees Cool, Sunny Sunday. Skies To Turn Partly Cloudy Later Today

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. (FILE)


New Delhi: 

Delhi woke up to a cool and sunny Sunday as the minimum temperature settled two notches below the average in the season at 20.6 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies in Delhi towards the afternoon.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 19.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 35.4 degrees Celsius.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi weather forecastDelhi Weather TodayDelhi Temperature Today

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGood FridayPixel 3Avengers Endgame

................................ Advertisement ................................