Delhi Receives Light Rainfall, Thunder Showers

The weather departmenthad also predicted mist and shallow fog for Monday morning with generally cloudy sky towards the afternoon along with thunder shower towards the evening.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: February 25, 2019 16:37 IST
It was a cold morning in Delhi today with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius. (FILE)


NEW DELHI: 

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall today afternoon. The weather department had predicted some light rain and drizzle in the afternoon or evening today.

It was a cold morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Social media had gone into a tizzy earlier this month after Noida, near Delhi, looked like a snowy town after a round of hailstorm last evening. Roads and highways in parts of Delhi and neighboring areas were covered in hailstones.

