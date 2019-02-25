Delhi Receives Light Rainfall, Thunder Showers

It was a cold morning in Delhi today with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius. (FILE)

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall today afternoon. The weather department had predicted some light rain and drizzle in the afternoon or evening today.

The weather department had also predicted mist and shallow fog for Monday morning with generally cloudy sky towards the afternoon along with thunder shower towards the evening.

It was a cold morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Social media had gone into a tizzy earlier this month after Noida, near Delhi, looked like a snowy town after a round of hailstorm last evening. Roads and highways in parts of Delhi and neighboring areas were covered in hailstones.