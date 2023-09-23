Rain, Gusty Winds In Delhi Bring Relief From Sultry Weather

New Delhi:
Dark clouds engulfed parts of Delhi as rain and gusty winds brought relief from sultry weather on Saturday afternoon. East Delhi, Shahdara, northeast Delhi and south Delhi witnessed rain and cloudy weather.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, said the Met department. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees.
The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky and light rain or drizzle during the day.
People took to social media to share glimpses of the rainy skies and the nature.
There was a heavy rain forecast across India this month after the country witnessed its driest August in several decades.
India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said last month that monsoon will be normal this year with September rainfall making up for the August deficit.