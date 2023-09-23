Rain, Gusty Winds In Delhi Bring Relief From Sultry Weather

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky.

Dark clouds engulfed parts of Delhi as rain and gusty winds brought relief from sultry weather on Saturday afternoon. East Delhi, Shahdara, northeast Delhi and south Delhi witnessed rain and cloudy weather.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, said the Met department. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital



(Visuals from near India Gate) pic.twitter.com/Bboii0Hoe4 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky and light rain or drizzle during the day.

People took to social media to share glimpses of the rainy skies and the nature.

Damn what a storm!!



Hot and humid till 30 minutes ago and now it feels like an ac is on.



Lots of rain and heavy.#Noida#Delhi#rain#storm#SaturdayVibespic.twitter.com/azj6tRI2VD — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) September 23, 2023

Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, has lashed parts of Delhi, bringing some respite from the humidity, at least for today.#Delhi#rainpic.twitter.com/qOoRBHNPbk — Arman Ahmad (@AAhmad105) September 23, 2023

There was a heavy rain forecast across India this month after the country witnessed its driest August in several decades.

India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said last month that monsoon will be normal this year with September rainfall making up for the August deficit.