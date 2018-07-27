Water Level In Yamuna Likely To Touch Warning Mark Tomorrow, Alert Issued

The released water from Hathnikund Barrage is the cause of the rise of water level in Yamuna.(File)

The water level in Yamuna river is likely to touch warning mark tomorrow with 1.31 lakh cusec water being released from Hathnikund Barrage due to heavy rainfall in the hills.

An official said that the Flood and Irrigation Department of the Delhi government expects that the released water is likely to reach the national capital by tomorrow following which an alert has been sounded.

The official said the water level in Yamuna was 203.65 today, which is considered normal in the season.

"The water level is expected to reach 204.00 on Friday which is the warning level," official said. The danger mark is 204.83.