Delhi Wakes Up To Hot, Humid Morning

The maximum temperature may shoot up to 40 degree Celsius.

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: June 11, 2018 10:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Wakes Up To Hot, Humid Morning

The city witnessed a fierce thunderstorm on Saturday. (File)

The national capital woke up to a hot and humid morning today as the minimum temperature settled at 29.8 degree Celsius, two degrees above the season's average.

At around 8:30 am, the humidity was recorded at 60 per cent in Delhi.

The weather office has predicted a cloudy sky throughout the day. The maximum temperature may shoot up to 40 degree Celsius, it said. 

Comments
This week, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 38.4 Degree Celsius, one degree lesser than the season's average. On Saturday, the city was hit by thunderstorm triggering delay of over 30 flights and train services.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi weatherDelhi heat waveDelhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................