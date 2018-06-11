Delhi Wakes Up To Hot, Humid Morning

At around 8:30 am, the humidity was recorded at 60 per cent in Delhi.
The weather office has predicted a cloudy sky throughout the day. The maximum temperature may shoot up to 40 degree Celsius, it said.
CommentsThis week, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 38.4 Degree Celsius, one degree lesser than the season's average. On Saturday, the city was hit by thunderstorm triggering delay of over 30 flights and train services.