Delhi Wakes Up To Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Reported

For Delhiites the day began with heavy rain, leading to severe waterlogging and widespread traffic disruptions.

Children heading to school were seen trying not to get wet in the rain.

Visuals from the Baprola area and Najafgarh Road showed severe waterlogging.

Traffic on Aurobindo Marg was affected and vehicles were seen crawling due to waterlogging at various stretches.

Earlier, RWFC New Delhi had predicted, "light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi ( Jafarpur), NCR ( Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.)"

Delhi traffic police put up an advisory that said, "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from South Extension towards Lajpat Nagar due to breakdown of a truck at Moolchand Underpass. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

