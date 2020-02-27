AAP Leader Accused In Intel Man's Killing Defends Himself In Video

Tahir Hussain says a mob broke into his house and climbed to the roof to carry out attacks

Controversy has erupted over the alleged role of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain in the death of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee who was found dead in one of the areas in northeast Delhi most affected by four days of violence over citizenship law protests, in which 32 people have been killed.

Ankit Sharma, whose body was found in a drain near his home in Jaffrabad, was allegedly attacked by a mob and beaten to death on his way home on Tuesday.

After the body was found on Wednesday, his father Ravinder Sharma, who is also an IB employee, alleged that supporters of Tahir Hussain had killed his son. He further alleged that his son had been shot after he was beaten; the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Ankit Sharma's body was found in a drain near his home in Delhi's Jaffrabad.

Speaking to NDTV, Ankit Sharma's neighbours also alleged that stones and petrol bombs had been thrown from the roof of the five-storey building owned by Mr Hussain.

As proof of these allegations, videos have been shared with NDTV. These show a man believed to be Mr Hussain, who is a Municipal Councilor, on the roof along with some other men; these men appear to be involved in stone-throwing.

At one point the man believed to be Mr Hussain is seen carrying a lathi.

In the videos, massive plumes of smoke seem to be billowing up directly from below the same building, suggesting Mr Hussain's house too may have been under attack.

The AAP leader released a video in which he claimed his innocence.

"The news about me is false. Since Kapil Mishra's hate speech, the situation in Delhi has deteriorated, with stone throwing and violence taking place. The same happened here (at his residence) the day before yesterday," Mr Hussain said in a video posted on Twitter.

In the video, Mr Hussain explains that a mob broke into his house and climbed to the roof to carry out attacks. He says he "repeatedly called for the police" who arrived "some hours later" and, after the protesters were cleared, requested them to guard his home to ensure this did not happen again.

He says the police told him to leave his house, which he claims he did.

"I don't know why the police later moved its force away and then once again the mob returned to launch attacks from there. I am very distressed by what has happened and want you to know that I am a peaceful Indian Muslim and will always work for the country and Hindu Muslim relations. Please believe me," he said.

In the video, he is dressed In the same clothes - a red half sleeved sweater over a white shirt - as seen in the videos of him allegedly moving around on the roof.

Unrelenting violence has consumed northeast Delhi since Sunday, as groups for and against the controversial citizenship law clash.

Stone throwing, arson and vandalism have been reported as goons rampage through the streets armed with iron rods, sticks and guns. Smoke has been seen rising from multiple spots as buildings, shops and, in one instance, a petrol pump were set ablaze.

NSA Ajit Doval, who has been tasked with restoring order in violence-hit areas, made a second visit to affected regions this evening, offering a personal guarantee to residents.

Amid the unprecedented violence, over which the Delhi High Court today issued a sharp reprimand to Delhi Police, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first public statement, calling for "peace and brotherhood".

Delhi Police has filed 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people in connection with the violence, which they say is now under control.