DUSU Election Live Updates: Voting Underway In Delhi University Colleges

Delhi University Election Live: Polling for morning colleges began at 8:30 am and will end at 1 pm.

Over one lakh students will today vote in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, where 23 candidates from various student organisations are contesting for various central panel posts. Among the major organisations contesting DUSU election 2018 are National Students' Union of India - the student wing of the Congress party, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - affiliated with the RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti and Students Federation of India (SFI) - the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

AAP's Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti is jointly contesting the elections with left-wing student outfit All India Students Association (AISA). The first-ever alliance between AISA and CYSS has emerged as a strong alternative ABVP and NSUI in Delhi University. While AISA will field candidates for the posts of president and vice-president, CYSS candidates will contest for the secretary and joint secretary posts.

The NSUI, looking to maintain their stronghold in 2018, has promised to get the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and start food platters for Rs 10 in colleges. The ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the student union's budget on women and social-justice related activities. The CYSS has promised to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, set up of police booths on campus and ending the "culture of hooliganism" if it were to be elected.

Delhi university students will visit their respective colleges to cast their vote, carrying their university identity card. Last year's student union election saw a turnout of 43 per cent. The votes will be counted on September 13, and will begin at 8:30 am in the Community Hall, Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi.

