Delhi Truck Driver Killed After Fight Over Political Issue

A truck driver was allegedly killed by a man following an argument over some political issue in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial area, police said on Monday.

The victim, Prabhu Nath (45), and accused Vikas Chauhan worked for a goods transport company as truck drivers, they said.

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between the two while they were cooking and drinking alcohol along with another person near their parked trucks, police said.

After a while, a heated argument ensued between the two over some political issue following which Chauhan pushed Nath and he fell on the ground and became unconscious, they said.

Nath was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

However, no other injuries were found on the body except an abrasion over the nose, he said.

Based on the statement of the company's security guard, a case of murder (302) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and efforts are being made to catch the accused, he said.

