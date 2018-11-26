Delhi Transport Corporation Driver Crushed To Death By Speeding Bus

Police said the driver got off his vehicle to set the rear view mirror in position. (Representational)

A DTC bus driver was crushed to death by a speeding bus after he got off his vehicle to set the rear view mirror in position at the Anand Vihar bus terminal, the police said Monday.

The victim, Shiv Kumar, 35, who used to drive the DTC bus between Anand Vihar and Gurgaon, had stopped his vehicle 50 metres away from the exit gate of the terminal, they said.

While he was setting the rear view mirror of his bus, a speeding bus overtook him from the right and he was crushed between the two buses, the police said.

The accused driver, Idris, 55, was held by those present on the spot. Police were informed and Shiv Kumar was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they added.

Shiv Kumar's bus conductor Sachin Tomar was inside the bus, along with two passengers, when the incident took place.

"The other bus was being driven at a high speed and Shiv Kumar was badly injured. We managed to catch hold of the driver on the spot and alerted police. I knew Kumar since 2011 and we come from neighbouring villages in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh," he said.