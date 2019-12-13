Waterlogging Slows Down Traffic After Rain Batters Delhi

Heavy traffic was also seen on National Highway-8 near Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump.

After heavy rain in Delhi, major junctions in the city saw traffic jams and water logging during the peak hours on Friday morning.

Traffic congestion was reported on Ring Road from Dhaula Kuan towards Moti Bagh and from Sikandra Road towards W-point due to water logging, Delhi traffic police informed.

Najafgarh Firni Road at Dhansa Stand also saw heavy traffic.

Heavy traffic was also seen on National Highway-8 (service lane) near Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump.

Pul Prahladpur underpass on MB Road has been closed for traffic movement due to waterlogging. The traffic police have requested motorists to take Mathura Road, Maa Anandmayee Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg as alternative routes.

A tree fell down on Aruna Asaf Ali Road in the carriageway from Ber Sarai to Kishangarh. The traffic police have urged people to avoid Aruna Asif Ali Road after a tree fell down in the carriageway in Ber Sarai-Kishangarh stretch.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the "severe" category for the third consecutive day on Friday even as light rains lashed the city in the morning following a night of heavy showers that led to a marginal dip in the temperature.

At 8:30 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was docking at 418 with PM10 at 408 and PM2.5 at 268.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe or hazardous.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for today in the city with maximum and minimum temperature at 20 degrees and 13 degrees Celsius.