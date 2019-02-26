Delhi To Get Free WiFi, CCTV This Year, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said the government had decided to go for the hotspot mode

The promise of free Wi-Fi service, made by the Aam Aadmi Party in its poll manifesto, will be fulfilled this year as the Delhi government has made an allocation for it in the budget for 2019-20.

"(Finance Minister Manish) Sisodia presented the last budget of this government as Delhi will have Assembly polls next year. We have promised (free) Wi-Fi facilities in our manifesto. That will be completed this year. Rs 150 crore has been allocated for it," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the media.

He said the government had decided to go for the hotspot mode, after exploring other options.

Mr Sisodia, in his speech in the Assembly, said: "After studying various models, we are prepared to start this service for residents of Delhi next year."

The much-awaited CCTVs will also be installed, Mr Sisodia said.

"Work regarding installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi has been started. Rs 500 crore has been proposed in the budget for installation of approximately 1.4 lakh CCTVs (2,000 per Assembly constituency)," Mr Sisodia said.