Delhi Temperature Likely To Rise By 2-3 Degrees Next Week: Weather Department

A rise in both maximum and minimum temperature of about 2-3 degrees is very likely from December 27-30, 2022 in the national capital, said India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

Cold wave conditions will prevail over most places of Delhi during the next two days, added the IMD.

"Due to prevailing northwesterly winds and less cloudiness in the coming days over Delhi, It is expected that temperature may fall about 2-3 degrees till 26 December 2022 and will be in the range of 3-4 degrees," IMD said.

"Cold wave conditions will prevail over most places of Delhi during the next two days ( following the criteria of cold wave condition; minimum temperature= or < 4 degrees)," IMD further said.

"Delhi (Safdarjung) has reported the lowest minimum temperature from (December 1, 2022, to 24 December 2022): 5.3 degrees (on 23 Dec 2022). Today Delhi (Ridge) has reported a minimum temperature of 4.0 degrees," the IMD stated.

Earlier on Saturday, Northern Railway informed that 14 Delhi-bound trains were running late, due to dense fog in the national capital region.

Earlier on Friday, due to prevailing cold conditions, a layer of dense fog engulfed North India bringing down visibility and with weathermen predicting a further lowering of temperature in the next two days, more foggy mornings are on the cards.

