At 8.3 Degrees, Delhi Records Coldest Night This Winter

Delhi Temperature: Friday night was the coldest night of the season till now.

Residents of the national capital woke up to biting chill this morning after the winter temperature fell to 8.3-degree Celsius last night. With this, Friday night was the coldest night of the season till now, the weather office informed.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 23.7 degree Celsius, which was slightly below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius normal for this time of the year, the weather office said.

Through this week, temperatures have plummeted in Delhi. On Thursday, the minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 8.4 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest temperature of the season until last night.

The air quality in the city, which deteriorated sharply last month after Diwali, is now in the "very poor" category. The AQI was recorded at 302 this morning and 314 yesterday evening as the national capital continues to gasp for air. Delhi's air quality has been in the "poor" category for the last three days. Delhi's neighbours Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida recorded their air quality in the "poor" category.

According to the IMD, Delhi will witness shallow fog during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.