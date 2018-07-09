Sky To Be Cloudy In Delhi Today, Thunder Possible: Weather Office

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 75 per cent (File)

It was a cloudy sky in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy with the possibility of thunder towards the evening," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 75 per cent.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 38 degrees while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

