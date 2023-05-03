Delhi Sees Traffic Jams, Waterlogging After Heavy Rain

Traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in several parts of the national capital. (File)

Traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in several parts of the national capital, including on GT Karnal Road near Mukarba Chowk, on Wednesday as rain lashed the city.

Police officials said they received a number of calls related to traffic congestion and waterlogging in the city.

Rain caused a drain near the Delhi Police headquarters to overflow.

The central control room of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday received two complaints of waterlogging in Uttam Nagar and Vasant Kunj area. It also received two calls reporting tree falls in Bhajanpura and Jhilmil and one complaint of partial damage to a building in Budh Vihar due to rain, the officials said.

"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Wazirabad Flyover towards Police Station Timar Pur due to waterlogging near Timar Pur parking. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from AIIMS towards IIT due to waterlogging near Yusuf Sarai. Traffic is affected in the carriageway from IIT towards Lado Sarai due to waterlogging near Adhchini," it said in another tweet.

Rohit Choudhary, a lawyer, said, "The traffic near Mukarba Chowk made it difficult for me and my colleague to reach Rohini Court. It gets very difficult to commute by car during rainy season." The commuters also took to Twitter where most of them complained about the traffic near Mukarba Chowk area.

"Total traffic freeze with zero movement from last 30 minutes making it worst on road from Alipur to Mukarba Chowk," one of them said.

Another commuter said she was stuck in traffic for an hour while heading towards airport.

Heavy traffic jam from Nangli Puna to Karnal bypass and ahead. Huge traffic jam from Swaroop Nagar to Adarsh Nagar of more than two hours, others informed.

Delhi recorded more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, owing to back-to-back western disturbances.

