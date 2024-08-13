Delhi Sees Intermittent Rain, Yellow Alert Issued For Next 2 Days

The humidity level was 92 per cent at 5.30 pm

Delhi experienced intermittent rainfall on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 33.6 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch below the normal.

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for rain for the coming three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 20.2 mm of rain till Tuesday morning.

Palam received 29.4 mm, Lodi Road 24.7 mm, and Najafgarh 41.5 mm in the 24-hour period from 8.30 AM on August 12 to 8.30 AM on August 13.

The humidity level was 92 per cent at 5.30 pm.

A Public Works Department official said the agency received 27 complaints about waterlogging and four about fallen trees.

The IMD has predicted an overcast sky with light to moderate rain for Wednesday.

The weather department has issued yellow alert--be aware--indicating possibility that the condition will worsen in the upcoming three days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, it said.

