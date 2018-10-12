Delhi Sees Fall In Minimum Temperature, Sky To Remain Clear

The weather office said the decrease in temperature was due to the western disturbance.

The minimum temperature in Delhi, Friday morning, was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal as against the minimum temperature of of 24.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The weather office said the decrease in temperature was due to the western disturbance and the temperature might start rising again from Saturday.

The minimum temperature registered at Safdarjung Observatory, the reading of which is considered the official marker for the capital, was 17.5 degrees Celsius.

The city also recorded 69 per cent relative humidity at 8:30 am.The minimum recorded at other weather stations are -- Ayanagar (16 degrees Celsius), Ridge (16.4), Lodhi Road (18) and Palam (18.5).

The weather office has forecast a mainly clear sky with mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures Saturday are likely to settle at 18 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Strong dusty winds had lashed some some parts of the city Thursday, bringing the temperature down.

For more Delhi news, click here.