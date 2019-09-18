Delhi Sees 78% Drop In Traffic Fines In 15 Days

The amended Motor Vehicles Act came into effect on September 1.

Delhi sees a major drop in traffic fines after amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented at the start of September, Delhi Traffic Police said today.

Per a report issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the estimated fall in the fines stands at a whopping 78 per cent. The number of challans dropped to 73,712 between September 1 and 15.

Prior to the introduction of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, as many as 3,48,272 challans were issued from August 16 to 31.

The amended Motor Vehicles Act came into effect on September 1.

Under the new law, driving without a seat-belt now invites a fine of Rs 1,000, which was earlier Rs 100. Use of mobile while driving invites a fine between Rs 1,000-5,000. Earlier it was Rs 1,000.

For drunk driving, the fine has been hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. Drivers will be fined Rs 10,000 for not giving way to emergency vehicles like ambulance and fire brigade.

The penalty for driving without licence has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

For underage drivers, the guardian or owner of the vehicle will be held guilty; the penalty will be Rs 25,000 along with three years in jail and the registration will be cancelled.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.