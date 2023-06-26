They Stopped A Couple To Rob Them, But Changed Their Plan On Finding Out...

The incident took place in east Delhi's Shahdara

In a bizarre incident, two Delhi robbers gave a couple Rs 100 after they found nothing but a 20-rupee note on them.

The rare incident of empathetic robbery was captured by a CCTV camera at Farsh Bazaar area in east Delhi's Shahdara. The short clip shows two men, their faces covered by helmets, stopping a couple walking by. They appear to be asking them for money, before one of them starts frisking the man. After they find nothing, one of the robbers is seen handing over something to the man. The couple later told police that this was a 100-rupee note. The robbers then get on their two-wheeler before leaving the area.

The two robbers have now been arrested after police scanned the footage of 200-odd cameras in the area and tracked them down. A total of 30 cellphones have been recovered from them.

According to police, the two have been identified as Dev Verma and Harsh Rajput. Verma is an accountant with a private GST firm and Rajput works with a private company.

The two have reportedly told police that the two were influenced by the videos of gangster Neeraj Bawana on YouTube and wanted to join his gang.