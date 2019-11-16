Delhi Rickshaw Puller Stabbed To Death By Man For Abusing His Parents

The accused was identified as Neeraj, a resident of Swarna Park in Mundka, police said.

A rickshaw puller was stabbed to death allegedly by a 22-year-old man for abusing his parents in Nangloi area, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Neeraj, a resident of Swarna Park in Mundka, they said.

Kanhaiya, the 40-year-old rickshaw puller, abused Neeraj's parents, following which an argument ensued between the two and the accused stabbed him multiple times, police said.

Kanhaiya, a native of Alwar district in Rajasthan, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, a senior police officer said.

Police arrested Neeraj and launched a probe into the matter, he added.

