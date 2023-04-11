Delhi Reports 980 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Nearly 26 Percent

The positivity rate is currently 25.98%. (Representational)

Delhi logged 980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, meaning one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

The national capital also reported two more Covid deaths, the bulletin said.

However, it added that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities while the case sheet on the other death was awaited.

