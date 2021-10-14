Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 33.9 Degrees Celsius

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 39 per cent, a MeT official said. (File)

Delhi's maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office also predicted clear skies in the national capital for Friday while cloudy sky with light or moderate rain over the weekend. The minimum temperature in the city on Thursday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, it said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 39 per cent, a MeT official said.

On Wednesday, the city's maximum temperature settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.