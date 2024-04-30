Delhi Records Maximum Number Of 'Good To Moderate' Air Quality Days In April

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 'Good to Moderate' air quality days in April 2024 as compared to the corresponding period of the last six years starting in 2018 (except 2020, the year of lockdown due to COVID), denoting a marked improvement, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a release.

This was a result of favourable meteorological or weather conditions coupled with consistent, comprehensive, and concerted efforts by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) and various stakeholders to control air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The number of days with 'Good to Moderate' air quality in Delhi during April 2024 was 23 as against 17 in 2023; 0 in 2022; 18 in 2021; 30 in 2020; 12 in 2019; and 08 in 2018, the release said.

Keeping 'Poor to Severe' air quality days under control, during April 2024, Delhi experienced only seven days with AQI of more than 200, as per the CPCB data.

The number of days with an AQI of more than 200 was 13 in 2023, 30 in 2022, 12 in 2021, 18 in 2019, and 22 in 2018, the release said.

The average AQI for Delhi during this period also remained in the Moderate AQI category, that is, below 200. During April 2024, Delhi experienced its second lowest monthly average Air Quality Index (AQI) as compared to the corresponding month of April for the last six-year period from 2018 (barring 2020 - the year of lockdown due to COVID).

Month-wise daily average AQI in Delhi for April was 182 in 2024, 180 in 2023, 255 in 2022, 202 in 2021, 110 in 2020, 211 in 2019, and 222 in 2018, the release said.

Considering the daily average PM2.5 and PM10 concentration levels, the 30-day period of April 2024 also witnessed a significant reduction in daily average PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations as compared to the corresponding period in the previous years.

CAQM is working closely with various stakeholders concerned to take effective measures for the prevention, control and abatement of air pollution and to improve the overall air quality in NCR, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)