Delhi Records 99 COVID-19 Deaths, 5,246 New Cases Take Count To 5.45 Lakh

It was after five days that Delhi recorded single-day death count below 100. (File)

Delhi recorded 5,246 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day as the positivity rate declined 8.49 per cent, while 99 more fatalities pushed the city's death count to 8,720 today, authorities said.

It was after five days that the national capital recorded single-day death count below 100.

As many as 61,778 tests, including 26,080 RT-PCR ones, were conducted on Tuesday for the detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Wednesday.

Delhi had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11. The same day 85 deaths linked to the disease were also registered.

In the last 13 days, at least seven times the daily number of deaths had crossed the 100-mark. Authorities reported 109 deaths on Tuesday, 121 on Monday and Sunday, 111 on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on November 18 -- the highest till date -- and 104 fatalities on November 12.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases climbed to 5,45,787 on Wednesday, of which 4,98,780 have recovered. The tally of active cases in Delhi was 38,287 down from 38,501 on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rose to 4,980 on Wednesday from 4,708 the previous day.

