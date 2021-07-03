Delhi Records 86 New Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In A Day. (FILE)

Delhi recorded 86 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease on Saturday, according to data shared by the Health Department.

The city's positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent, down from 0.13 per cent on Friday.

The five new fatalities have pushed the death count in the city to 24,988, as per the latest bulletin.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 93 cases of the infection and two deaths.

