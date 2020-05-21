Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Monitoring' Fire Incident At Jewellery Shop In Delhi

Fire tenders are trying to extinguish the fire and no casualties have been reported yet.

A fire broke out at a jewellery showroom near Rajendra Place area in Delhi today after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they are trying to extinguish the fire at present.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the fire incident in Rajendra Place

I am closely monitoring the fire incident in Rajendra Place. No casualties yet. Our fire services are doing their best to douse the flames. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. https://t.co/T5xXieRVNa — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 21, 2020

More details regarding the incident are awaited.