Arvind Kejriwal Says "Monitoring" Fire Incident At Jewellery Shop In Delhi

12 fire tenders were rushed to the jewellery showroom near Rajendra Place area in Delhi.

Fire tenders are trying to extinguish the fire and no casualties have been reported yet.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out at a jewellery showroom near Rajendra Place area in Delhi today after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they are trying to extinguish the fire at present.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the fire incident in Rajendra Place

More details regarding the incident are awaited.

