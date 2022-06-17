Delhi Wakes Up To Fresh Showers, Temperature Cools Down Amid Heat Wave

Delhi Rain: The city woke up to a pleasant Friday.

The residents of the national capital woke up to a pleasant Friday as the city received rains in the early hours. The downpour brought down the temperature, giving respite from the summer heat.

The rain brought the temperature down to under 30 degree Celsius, weather apps showed.

Earlier today, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi predicted thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR.

"Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours," RWFC said in a tweet.

Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty wind over Delhi for the next five days beginning June 16.