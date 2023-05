Rain, Dust Storm Predicted In Delhi In 'Next 2 Hours': Weather Office

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains and gusty winds on Saturday. (Representational)

Rain along with dust storms is expected to hit parts of Delhi-NCR in the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department predicted Sunday night.

"Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh (Haryana) during next 2 hours," tweeted India Meteorological Department in its latest bulletin.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday said light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in Delhi in the next 24 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday shared the latest satellite and Radar images which shows the possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms over some parts of Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat Region and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.

"Latest satellite and Radar images shows the possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds/Squall activity over some parts of Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat Region and adjoining Madhya Pradesh," IMD tweeted.

"Light to moderate isolated thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds activity over Himachal Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh, south Odisha-north coastal Andhra Pradesh-south Chhattisgarh, Gangetic west Bengal, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Interior Karnataka, Vidarbha, Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands during night time," IMD further said.

Earlier on May 27, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. The sudden change in weather brought respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)