Heavy Rain, Dust Storm And Strong Winds In Delhi, No Heat Wave Till Tuesday

Rain along with strong winds and dust storms hit parts of Delhi on Thursday, days after the weather office declared a heat wave in the capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today that similar conditions are expected to prevail in the capital over the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

Several took to Twitter to share videos appreciating the rain after temperatures as high as 46 degrees Celsius had been recorded in the capital.

Visuals of the dust storm have also been widely shared. Twitter user IndiaMetSky Weather shared a timelapse of the dust storm approaching the city. "An amazing view of the oncoming Dust Storm from East Delhi Border from our base," they wrote.

Under the influence of a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region, intermittent rains are predicted over northwest India, including the national capital and its surrounding areas, over the next two to three days, according to the IMD.

A heatwave scorched parts of Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, with many weather stations recording maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.