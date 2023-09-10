Heavy Rain In Delhi, Waterlogging In Several Areas, More Showers Expected

The weather office has also predicted rain in some parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Several parts of Delhi, including the Pragati Maidan area which is hosting the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, witnessed heavy rainfall today.

The weather office has predicted that light to moderate-intensity rain with thunderstorms would continue over the national capital and adjoining areas. The maximum temperature in Delhi in the last 24 hours was 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Visuals from Bharat Mandapam, the stage for the mega G20 Summit, showed heavy rainfall pounding the building. The heavy rain in the national capital has led to waterlogging in several areas, making it a challenge for the authorities.

Light rain fell in several areas of Delhi, including Safdarjung, the airport, Rajghat, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, Narela, and others, on Saturday night and continued until Sunday morning.

"Light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorm moderate intensity rain over few places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh)," IMD shared in a post on social media platform, X.

The weather office has also predicted rain in some parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.