45-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Home In Delhi

Police has registered a case under relevant sections at Prashant Vihar Police Station.

A 45-year-old woman was found dead inside her rented accommodation in Rajapur Village in Prashant Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

Sonia's throat was slit with a sharp-edged object, police said, adding that the incident took place on Friday.

The woman's 16-year-old son Deepak Kumar had gone to the park in the evening and upon returning at around 7 pm, he found his mother lying dead on the bed.

He informed the police and his neighbours, a senior police officer said.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections at Prashant Vihar Police Station and the investigation has been initiated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said.

The woman used to live with her son in the rented accommodation while her husband, who works at a factory in Karnal, Haryana, has reached Delhi, the officer said.

The body was sent to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for the post-mortem and no sign of sexual assault was found on the body, police said.

Two mobile phones are missing from the house, police added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)