Delhi's Biggest Thermal Plant Shuts As Pollution Plan Kicks In: 10 Points

Delhi Air Pollution: Additional steps would be taken if the air quality falls in the severe category.

New Delhi: Delhi's biggest coal power plant has been ordered to be permanently closed from today and the city's roads will be swept with special machines as part of a set of emergency measures that have been put in place by the government to combat air pollution, authorities said. With the temperatures slowing dipping, the pollution levels in the capital have gone up with today's air quality tagged as "poor". The Central Pollution Control Board rolled out the emergency action plan which will be implemented from today.