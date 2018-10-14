Pollution Back With Stubble Burning In Punjab, Haryana: 10 Points

Farmers burn rice straw after harvesting paddy crops near Amritsar. (AFP)

New Delhi: Pollution levels in Delhi have started their annual journey up as the national capital braces for winter. At 16 degrees Celsius, night temperature has barely acquired a nip, day temperature is at a level 30 degrees. But the overall Air Quality Index or AQI, has already moved to the "poor" category. On Sunday, the AQI recorded at 10 am was 201. The Central Pollution Control Board said it is ready with an emergency action plan, which will be implemented from tomorrow.