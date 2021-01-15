Delhi Police Hold Inter-State Coordination Meeting Ahead Of Republic Day

The objective of the meeting was to share intelligence and terror-related inputs. (Representational)

Ahead of Republic day on January 26, the Delhi Police today held an inter-state coordination meeting to strengthen cooperation for addressing law and order issues, officials said.

The main objective of the meeting was to share intelligence and terror-related inputs in the backdrop of the prevailing scenario and the situation arising out of the farmers' agitation as well as its handling by respective states, they said.

Commissioner of Police from Faridabad, Noida and Gurgaon and ADGP Meerut took part in the meeting chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava.

The meeting, which took place through video-conferencing, was also attended by senior officers from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Additional PRO (Delhi) Anil Mittal, the officers shared inputs about anti-social elements taking refuge in the National Capital Region and the need to launch concerted drive for tenant verification as well and strengthening checking at border.

Emphasis was also laid on thorough verification of staff deployed on duty related to Republic Day arrangements, he said.

"Intelligence on interstate gangs operating in the NCR and incidents related to supply of illegal arms, narcotics as well as sale and manufacturing of illicit liquor were also shared," he said.

Traffic restrictions during Republic Day celebration and steps to check unauthorised intrusion at borders were also discussed, he added.

A joint action plan was discussed to curb the incidents of cyber crime, proliferation of illicit firearms, drug trafficking and illegal manufacturing, the police said. The officials also emphasised the need to ascertain the source of origin of traffickers whenever detected.