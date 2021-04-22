Delhi Police Creates Green Corridor For Oxygen Tanker From Uttar Pradesh

The tanker was received at the Apsara border and was escorted to Max hospital without delay.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday created a green corridor for an oxygen tanker from the Apsara border till Max hospital in Saket, where a shortage was reported.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Malviya Nagar was tasked to coordinate and escort the tanker, coming from Kashipur in Uttar Pradesh, to the hospital.

The SHO, along with the staff, at once took up positions at the Apsara Border and a green corridor was formed with sufficient force.

The tanker was received at the Apsara border and was escorted to Max hospital without delay.

Over the last few days, both government and private hospitals in the national capital have been facing an acute shortage of oxygen due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

The central government had on Tuesday evening, assured the Delhi High Court that it would facilitate an uninterrupted supply of 480 Metric Tonnes of oxygen to hospitals in Delhi amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

As many as 24,638 new cases and 249 related deaths were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, the Delhi health department informed.

There are currently 85,364 active cases in the city, while the death count stands at a grim 12,887.

The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.39 per cent. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the city is 31.28 per cent.