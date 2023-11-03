Delhi Police Celebrates India's Win Over Sri Lanka In World Cup Like This

Delhi Police shared a post in its unique way on X.

India rocked it once again in the ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday, November 2. They crushed Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. India batted first, setting a target of 357 runs. But the Sri Lankan team could barely put up a fight against the fired-up Indian bowlers and got all out for just 55 runs. The whole country went wild with celebrations, with the Delhi police not far behind.

To mark team India's fantastic win, Delhi Police shared a post in its unique way on X, formerly Twitter. The note read, “Team India, '302' is literally a 'killing' performance.”

In the Indian Penal Code (IPC), "302" is the section that deals with the crime of murder, which involves intentionally causing the death of another person. It carries severe penalties, such as life imprisonment or the death penalty, depending on the case's seriousness.

The tweet soon went viral and has gained a huge number of views and received numerous comments. One user wrote, “Haha creative + humorous mind!”

“And here comes the master stroke by DP [Delhi Police]…You guys should make your own stand-up comedian group I am telling you,” another comment read.

A person said, “Please do not take action.”

Someone else stated, “Hats off...Very well created and conceived message.”

India will next face South Africa on Sunday, November 5, in Eden Gardens.