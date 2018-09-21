Chinese Man Arrested In Delhi For Running 'Spy Ring'.Aadhaar Card Seized

Delhi Police arrested a Chinese national on charges of espionage

The Delhi Police have arrested a Chinese national allegedly for running a spy ring. The Chinese man, identified as Charlie Peng, 39, was arrested on September 13, from Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi.

An Indian passport, an Aadhaar card and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash was seized from him, said the police. Apart from Indian currency, $2000 US and over Rs 2000 in Thai currency have also been found.

Several incriminating documents and an SUV belonging to Mr Peng have been seized from a house in Gurgaon, where he reportedly had an office and was running a foreign currency business, according to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The police claim Mr Peng travelled to India five years ago and since then have been moving around mostly in the northeastern states and Himachal Pradesh. He has even married an Indian girl and got a passport from Manipur, say the police.

