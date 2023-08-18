Delhi Police Arrest Two For Robbing Customers With Fake Massage Services

Police further said that after interrogation, both confessed to their crime.

Two persons were arrested by the Delhi Police who lured five people in the name of providing massage and later robbed them in a hotel, the police officials said.

According to the police, the accused identified as Sohail and Gulam Rabbani, employees at a hotel robbed five people and got Rs 27000 forcefully to their bank account through PhonePe.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Sanjay Kumar Sain, the police received the complaint on August 16.

“The complainant informed that he and his friends have been robbed in a hotel. Immediately, the police team contacted the complainant who was staying with his friends at Hotel Aman, Pahar Ganj. On enquiry about the incident, complainant Ravvlapati Mosses resident of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh said that he alongwith his friends Navin, Dinesh, Surender and Sandeep was staying at Hotel Aman in the Pahar Ganj area. At about 4.30 AM, they had gone out of the hotel for tea and cigarette, where one person contacted them and in the name of massage took them to Hotel Tanya,” DCP Sain said.

At the hotel, the victims were asked to wait in a room and soon after that, two persons entered the room, locked the room from inside and started abusing and beating them and asking for money.

“They forcefully got transferred Rs 27000 to a PhonePe account. After robbing them, they were threatened with dire consequences and directed to leave Delhi as soon as possible,” the police said, adding that accordingly, a case under sections 323, 342, 392, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Paharganj police station and investigation taken up.

During the course of the investigation, the complainant was taken to the hotel and staff was examined at length, the police said.

“The complainant identified the two persons including one who had brought them to the hotel in the name of massage. Later, two persons namely Sohail and Gulam Rabbani were apprehended at the instance of the complainant,” the police said.

Police further said that after interrogation, both confessed to their crime and stated that to earn easy money they lured the victims in the name of massage and robbed them of their money.

The role of the hotel owner and manager is being verified and accordingly, action will be initiated against them for cancellation of the licence of the hotel, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)