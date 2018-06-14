'Please Let Us Do Our Job,' Robbers Allegedly Said At Delhi Jewellery Shop

"For a few thousand of rupees that you earn, why would you risk your life. We are not here to harm you. Please let us do our job," one of the robbers had told the employees of the Rohini showroom in a 'friendly' tone, according to a police officer, quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.
The robbers didn't make any attempt to hide their faces and had visited the Rohini showroom a week prior to the crime to buy jewellery. In addition to stealing the valuables, the robbers had also taken the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras, police officials said, according to a PTI report.
At around 3.55 pm, the robbers stopped their motorcycle outside the Adarsh Nagar showroom wearing helmets.
40-year-old Hemant Kaushal, the showroom owner, was teaching his 13-year-old son inside the shop, when the robbers took jewellery suspected to be worth Rs 10 lakh.
"The helper told police that the accused had made him lie to the ground while they were taking the valuables. Kaushal was inside the strong room and came out after the commotion," a police official said, according to PTI.
CommentsWhen Mr Kaushal attempted to catch hold of them, he was shot in the chest. Soon after the robbers escaped, Mr Kaushal was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead.
Delhi police's Crime Branch and Special Cell officials today visited both the showrooms to ascertain whether both the robberies were carried out by the same gang.
(With Inputs From PTI)