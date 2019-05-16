On CCTV, 2 Men On Bike Snatch Chain From Woman On Morning Walk In Delhi

The incident took place on May 13 from Delhi's Inderpuri area.

Two men on bike snatch a chain from a woman who was out on morning walk in Delhi's Inderpuri area. The alarming surveillance footage shows two men on bike overtaking a woman. One of them gets off the bike and runs towards the woman. He then grabs her from behind and snatches off the chain from her neck.

In the footage, the woman, Roza, who works as an HR Manager in a multinational company, can be seen resisting the theft attempt, but the man manages to escape with his partner on bike, leaving the woman screaming for help.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

The incident took place on May 13 and an FIR has been registered with the Delhi police.

Chain snatching incidents in the national capital are not uncommon and several cases have been reported recently.

Last month, a chain snatcher died after he was allegedly hit on the head with an iron rod by a man trying to stop him from escaping in Delhi's neighbouring Noida.

The man riding pillion snatched the chain and tried to escape from the spot. The three men in the park raised an alarm. Soon people came to their aid and tried to stop the bikers. Someone from the crowd picked up an iron rod lying nearby and hit one of the bikers.

