Chain Snatcher Allegedly Hit On Head With Iron Rod By Man In Delhi, Dies

A man riding pillion snatched a chain from a man in a park and was hit as he was trying to flee.

Delhi | | Updated: April 24, 2019 22:24 IST
Police have not yet identified the man who attacked the chain snatcher. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A chain-snatcher died in Delhi today after he was allegedly hit on the head with an iron rod by a man trying to stop him from fleeing, the police said.

The incident took place around 1 pm near a park in Sector 90 where two-bike borne men tried to snatch a chain from a man in a park.

"The man riding pillion snatched a chain and tried to flee the spot. The three men in the park raised an alarm. Soon people came to their aid and tried to stop the bikers. Someone from the crowd picked up an iron rod lying nearby and hit one of the bikers," the police said.

"The person attacked the biker has not been identified and there is no complaint related to his death," they added.



