Delhi Odd-Even Scheme Starts Today. Know These Rules Before Heading Out

The road-rationing odd-even scheme will be implemented in Delhi from today for 12 days till November 15. The emergency rule, brought to bring down Delhi's toxic pollution, will be applied from 8 am to 8 pm. The Delhi government offices will have stagger timing working timings from today - at 9:30 am and 10:30 am. Around 300 traffic inspectors and assistant traffic inspectors have been deployed in two shifts to ensure the rule is followed and offenders are duly fined. The schools have also been shut till November 5 after Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) declared it as a public health warning. Know dates, timings, fines, exemptions of odd-even scheme here.

Delhi Odd-Even Scheme: Know all the rules here:

1. The odd-even scheme begins today, November 4. The car number plates that end with even numbers - 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 are permitted on the roads.

2. Women drivers are allowed to take their cars on the roads during the odd-even scheme period of 12 days. Along with them, a child or children up to age 12 is allowed.

3. Two wheelers, auto rickshaws, cabs are allowed on the roads during the odd-even scheme, but CNG-driven private vehicles are not permitted on the roads during the odd-even scheme.

4. Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have said that there will be no surge pricing during this period and people can opt for car pool options during the scheme.

5. Advisories have also been issued to auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws to avoid over-charging from commuters, the Delhi government said.

6. The Signature Bridge, which connects Wazirabad to East Delhi, will remain closed during the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme.

7. Private vehicles carrying school children and patients will be allowed on the road on trust basis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said last week.

8. There are currently over 5,600 public transport buses in Delhi. Around 2,000 private buses have been added to strengthen the public transport system.

9. Delhi Metro will take 61 additional trips and a total of 5,100 trips through 294 trains to cater to the commuters' needs.

10. The offenders of the odd-even scheme will be fined Rs 4,000.

