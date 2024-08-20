Delhi Nursing Student Found Dead In Locked Room, Cops Suspect Suicide

The police have seized her mobile phone for a thorough investigation. (Representational)

A nursing student was tragically found dead in her locked room in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, a raising suspicions of suicide.

Authorities responded to a PCR call reporting that the girl was lying unconscious behind a locked door.

Upon forcing entry, police and fire department personnel discovered the girl with a cannula in her hand and two drips hanging from a ceiling fan.

She was declared dead by Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) medical staff, and her body was transferred to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The police have seized her mobile phone for a thorough investigation, and her family has been notified.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old boy died after an outdoor unit of air conditioner fell upon him while he was standing on road along with his friend in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, yesterday at around 7 PM under Desh Bandhu Gupta police station limits it was found that the outdoor unit of AC fell on two boys from the second floor as the duo were standing on the road and having a conversation.

Following the incident, the injured boys were taken to a nearby hospital where one Jitesh (18) resident of Doriwalan Delhi was declared dead.

While second person Pranshu (17) a resident of Patel Nagar, Delhi was admitted to the hospital.

Also, a case has been registered under relevant sections and the forensic team has examined the scene.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The video of the incident recorded on a CCTV has also surfaced on social media.

The footage showed both friends hugging each other before the output unit of the AC fell.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)