Why 13 Parrots Were Produced Before A Delhi Court

An Uzbek national tried to smuggle the parrots in shoe boxes (Representational)

Thirteen parrots were brought before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday. Later, they were released and sent to Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

These parrots were recovered from a Uzbek national on Tuesday.

The Uzbek national was allegedly trying to smuggle them to Tashkent. He was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel from Delhi airport during security check.

The accused had hidden the parrots in shoe boxes.

The Uzbek national was also produced before the court and was sent to judicial custody till October 30.

Advocate PC Sharma represented the customs department in the case.

