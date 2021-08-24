4 Injured After Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Groups In Southeast Delhi: Police

Police separated both the groups and sent all the injured to a nearby hospital. (Representational)

Four people were injured after a brawl broke out between two groups living in the same area of southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when a man, identified as Kamal Singh, a resident of Taimur Nagar, was returning home from his work. On the way, some people from nearby jhuggis who were standing there allegedly tried to snatch valuables from him that led to a fight. Kamal Singh sustained minor injuries during the incident, they said.

Following the brawl, more people from both the sides joined in and started pelting stones at each other during which three people were injured, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, police separated both the groups and sent all the injured to a hospital for treatment, following which they were discharged, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, and an investigation is underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

